Calton & Associates Inc. Has $270,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.83. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

