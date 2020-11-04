Calton & Associates Inc. Has $280,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Accenture by 111.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 52.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,037,000 after acquiring an additional 565,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $225.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,485 shares of company stock worth $10,350,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

