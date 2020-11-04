Calton & Associates Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,730,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 262,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 215,383 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

FXI stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

