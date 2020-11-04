Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 42,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

