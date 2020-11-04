Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

NYSE:WM opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

