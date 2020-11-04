Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $202,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 737,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 833,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,074,000 after purchasing an additional 548,518 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $55,968.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,563,084 shares of company stock worth $765,045,751. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $107.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.33.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

