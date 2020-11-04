Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $217,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NYSE AEE opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

