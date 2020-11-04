Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $221,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,177 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.