Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $222,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 106.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 105,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,552,000 after buying an additional 255,429 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 391,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 119,140 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

