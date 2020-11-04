Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $234,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 417.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 213,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $214.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $224.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

