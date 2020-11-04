Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $315,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $154,050,000 after buying an additional 65,594 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 980,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX opened at $274.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.49 and a 200-day moving average of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

