Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 208,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $812,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDG opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $70.28.

