Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,736.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $98,736. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.