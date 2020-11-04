Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,170 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

SPHD stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39.

