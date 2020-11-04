Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BP by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,221 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $23,628,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter worth $19,706,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,618,000 after purchasing an additional 544,567 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. TheStreet cut BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Shares of BP stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

