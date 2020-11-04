Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $353.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $387.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total value of $975,346.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $220,528,705. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

