Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,142,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.15.

