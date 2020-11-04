Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,199,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 393,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 79,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 139,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period.

BHK opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

