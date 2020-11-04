Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,577 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $124.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 786,276 shares of company stock worth $97,951,137. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

