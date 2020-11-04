Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,207 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

