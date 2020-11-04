Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,309 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Omeros by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,848,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $588.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

