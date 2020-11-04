Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 18,320 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,320 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,350,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

