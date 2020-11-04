Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 77.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth $234,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 37.4% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $840,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Ltd has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

