Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,217 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,495 shares of company stock worth $10,923,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.