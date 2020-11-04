Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 87.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.93.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,177.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at $41,300,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

