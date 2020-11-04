Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,723 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 229.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

