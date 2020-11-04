Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.