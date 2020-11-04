Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,763,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,084 shares of company stock worth $125,792,102. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $451.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.86, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $488.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.20. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.92.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

