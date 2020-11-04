Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 614 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,139,000 after acquiring an additional 859,377 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,981,000 after purchasing an additional 299,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after purchasing an additional 218,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ResMed by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,058,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,247,000 after buying an additional 72,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $202.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.99. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,382. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

