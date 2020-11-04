Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00. Insiders have sold 665,495 shares of company stock valued at $45,199,653 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.