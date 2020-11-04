Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

XLRN stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $2,103,556.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.