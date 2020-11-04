Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE stock opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

