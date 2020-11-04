Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of CCJ opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Cameco has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 156.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 81.4% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

