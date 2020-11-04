Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CWH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.45.

NYSE:CWH opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. Camping World has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.73.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 17,525 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $508,926.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 534,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,393.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $208,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

