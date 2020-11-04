Canaccord Genuity Lowers Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kiadis Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Kiadis Pharma alerts:

Shares of KIADF stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Kiadis Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiadis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiadis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.