Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CM. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.25 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of CM stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.1105 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,353,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,314,000 after buying an additional 132,786 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,710,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,860,000 after purchasing an additional 546,456 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,759,000 after buying an additional 1,045,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,894,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.