Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 12,325 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $279,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.