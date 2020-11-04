Capital One Financial Downgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Equal Weight

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

AROC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Archrock has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 89.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Archrock by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,699,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 359,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

