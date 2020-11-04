Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$2.10 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.69.

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $688.34 million and a PE ratio of -46.22.

In other Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$52,907.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,678.88. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$660,000.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.