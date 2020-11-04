Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) versus New Gold (OTCMKTS:NGD) Financial Review

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -187.52% -71.07% -56.55% New Gold -17.00% -5.94% -2.30%

0.4% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and New Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $9.39 million 0.62 -$24.72 million N/A N/A New Gold $630.60 million 2.15 -$73.50 million ($0.08) -25.13

Captor Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Captor Capital and New Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A New Gold 1 1 0 0 1.50

New Gold has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential downside of 6.72%. Given New Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Gold is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Captor Capital has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Gold beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Captor Capital Company Profile

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds 100% interests in the Blackwater gold-silver project located in British Columbia, Canada; and operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in Mexico. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

