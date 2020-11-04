Caretrust REIT (CTRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Caretrust REIT has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.32-1.34 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect Caretrust REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.07. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

