Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NYSE:CSV opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $497.49 million, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 22,812 shares in the company, valued at $476,542.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

