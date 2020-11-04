Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million.

CSV opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.49 million, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $52,225.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,542.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

