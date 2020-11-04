Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $368.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.72 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

