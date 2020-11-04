Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 1,053,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,557,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.32.

Get Cars.com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $551.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cars.com by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.