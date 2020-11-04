Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Casey’s have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock got a boost following the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the bottom-line not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Notably, improved sales volume coupled with better expense management and strong fuel margin contributed to the growth. We note that Inside same-store sales steadily improved throughout the quarter benefiting from Grocery & Other Merchandise category performance. However, total revenues continued to decline owing to softness in Fuel and Prepared Food & Fountain categories. Nonetheless, the company remains committed toward improving sales and profitability. Casey's remains focused on price and product optimization, cost containment, digital engagements and maintaining ample liquidity.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $186.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.30 and a 200 day moving average of $164.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,906,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 175.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 90,265 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $9,216,000. Finally, Continental Grain Co. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,061,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

