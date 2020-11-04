Casino Betting Coin (CBC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $60,293.00

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $4.25 million and $60,293.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. One Casino Betting Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.67 or 0.03652731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00199428 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.