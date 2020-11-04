Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Price Hits $0.0272 on Exchanges

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. One Casino Betting Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $60,293.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.67 or 0.03652731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00199428 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

CBC is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com

Casino Betting Coin Token Trading

Casino Betting Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.