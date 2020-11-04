Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Cap of $19,212.87

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market capitalization of $19,212.87 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00454886 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004502 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003482 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.01227227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 19,831,933 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.