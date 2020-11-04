Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

CTLT stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $96.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,433 shares of company stock worth $18,142,719. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $123,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

